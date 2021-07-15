Lil Durk & India Royale Shoot It Out With The Opps During Home Invasion, Twitter Reacts

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk and girlfriend India Royale found their names trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon (July 15) after reports went wide that the couple had a shootout in their Georgia home after a failed home invasion. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the home invasion happened in the wee hours of the morning over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the GBI shared details of the Sunday morning (July 11) shooting, stating that the invasion happened around 5 AM local time. The details are scant but sources close to the situation told the outlet that Durk and Royale discharged their firearms at the suspects who then later fled on foot. The incident occurred at the 28-year-old’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, which is just outside of Atlanta.

DJ Akademiks says he was the one who broke the story on Monday (July 12), throwing a light jab at TMZ for legitimizing his original reporting.

“the durk story i reported monday.. but u know how niggas are.. they dont believe it till tmz break it lol. tmz da homies tho. they tapped in,” Akademiks wrote on Thursday (July 15. “One thing about Lil Durk… hella real life situations happen to him and he never comment online about it.. or try to turn them into promo for an album. Any other rapper who shot at opps w/ their girlfriend making a whole album bout it and re-enacting it 2 look gangsta.”

To Akademiks’ credit, Durk or Royale has yet to publicly address the shooting incident, even now with social media ablaze with chatter. We’ve got all the reactions from Twitter listed out below.

Photo: Getty

