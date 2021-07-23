Lil Nas X Delivers Another Masterclass In Visual Trolling With “Industry Baby” Video, Twitter Salutes Him

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X doesn’t miss when it comes to his visuals.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday (Jul.23), Lil Nas X dropped his latest visual for his Kanye West and Take a Daytrip-produced single “Industry Baby,” featuring the next great white hype in Hip-Hop, Jack Harlow.

The musician brilliantly teased his latest record and a sure-fire hit with a brilliant viral marketing campaign that saw him hilariously reenact his trial with Nike over his MSCHF Satan Shoes that actually resulted in a settlement. Still, in the video, he shared he was actually on trial for being gay and sent to Montero State Prison.

“Industry Baby’s” visual is a direct continuation of the viral video, and we find the “Montero” crafter keeping that same energy that is sure to make snowflakes and homophobes BIG MAD. The rapper’s homosexuality is proudly on full display in the video that even features him dancing with his fellow male inmates in the shower completely naked and has spitting bars like, “Tell a rap n***a I don’t see ya, hah. I’m a pop n***a like Bieber, hah. I don’t f*** b*****s. I’m queer, hah. But these n****s b*****s like Madea. “

Jack Harlow also is an inmate in the same prison as X and is introduced in the visual locked-in cell with a female correction officer with whom he just finished having relations.

Before the video’s release, Lil Nas X made sure to address the haters, immediately announcing on Twitter, “THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS.”

We’re sure that’s not gonna stop them from complaining or ridiculously saying he is trying to “force” the gay agenda on them and their children.

Another chef’s kiss moment is that he used the video to start a fundraiser for the Bail Project, a nonprofit that raises money and awareness for cash bail in America.

Anyway, Twitter is absolutely here for “Industry Baby” and the video and has been showering the artist with praise and hilariously reacting to Jack Harlow’s participation in the video.

“Industry Baby” is the third single off his upcoming debut project, Montero, and we just want to tell him you’re doing amazing.

You can peep more reactions to Lil Nas X’s latest masterclass in trolling his haters below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Nas X Delivers Another Masterclass In Visual Trolling With “Industry Baby” Video, Twitter Salutes Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com