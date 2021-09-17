Lil Nas X Releases MONTERO LP And Twitter Says It’s A Smash #MONTERO

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

, depending on what side of the aisle someone stands, has either trolled his way into the hearts of many or has legitimately arrived as a revolutionary musical artist. The 22-year-old superstar has released his official studio album debut, and the early reviews coming in from Twitter are positive.

The Georgia native has decidedly come a long way from his massive, culture-shifting single “Old Town Road” and hasn’t toyed with that sound much since. Having evolved from where he was originally introduced to the masses sonically, MONTERO finds the Georgia artist born Montero Hill expanding his artistry and displaying his songwriting ability with a majority of the production coming from the Take A Day Trip duo of Denzel Baptiste and David Biral, who worked on Lil Nas X’s “Panini” track.

Features for MONTERO are also stacked with Jack Harlow showing up for the previously released single “INDUSTRY BABY” and Elton John lending his vocals to the track “ONE OF ME,” and Doja Cat shows up for “SCOOP.”

The track “Dolla Sign Slime” gets a boost from Megan Thee Stallion, and the features round out with the album closer “AM I DREAMING” featuring Miley Cyrus, whose dad worked with Lil Nas X on the “Old Town Road” remix.

Nas X has done a masterful job in creating a buzz around the album, including appearing in a series of photos stylized as a maternity shoot with a prosthetic belly signifying the upcoming “birth” of his album. Nas X also dropped a mock talk show titled The Montero Show on Thursday (September 16) and was rushed off to “deliver” the album.

We’ve looked on Twitter for the best reactions to MONTERO and we have them listed out below.

