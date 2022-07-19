Lil Wayne’s 15 Craziest Lines

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne is one of hip-hop’s most iconic characters. He’s also come through with some truly crazy rap lines over the years.

His career dates all the way back to age 12, when he debuted as ‘Baby D’ on the collaborative album True Story in 1995. His first solo album was Tha Block is Hot, which dropped in 1999, when Wayne was just 17 years old.

Since the late ’90s Wayne has contributed to the culture in countless ways. For many, he’s the king of southern rap. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, Tunechi brings lyricism to the South in ways not many had done before him.

Part of what makes Lil Wayne unique is the manner in which he constructs his rhymes. A master of metaphors and double entendres (a way to have one line have two different interpretations), he’s often overlooked as a rap goat because of his penchant for seemingly simple raps about drugs and oversexualizing women.

At age 39, Weezy F. Baby doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In the last few years he’s released multiple albums and mixtapes, and apparently has more new work on the way.

With all that said, let’s take a look at some of Lil Wayne’s wackiest – and most brilliant – raps to date!

