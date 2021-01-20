TrumpPardons: Donald Trump Pardoned Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Hell, Everybody

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have already put on their tap dancing shoes for the outgoing President Donald Trump and it looks like the last-ditch effort paid off. The former business mogul pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others in a final sweeping act before vacating the White House later today (Jan. 20.
Earlier this morning, Trump’s press secretary office issued a statement listing a number of individuals who were either granted a pardon or a commutation of their ongoing jail sentences. In recent times, Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, openly stated that he would give $1 million to charity if he was granted a pardon. In the case of Lil Wayne, however, Trump found an unlikely ally in the New Orleans rapper ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, causing many to scratch their heads over their vague political alignment.
From the press release:
Bill K. Kapri – President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black. Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader. This commutation is supported by numerous religious leaders, including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan. Additional supporters include Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League, and numerous other notable community leaders. Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence. Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas. Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown.
Wayne’s entry was far briefer but showed that the Young Money chieftain had the endorsement of Deion Sanders and others but it isn’t known if that was the push needed to get the pardon to swing in his favor.
Other notable names included in this hefty list of pardons and commutation include former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, which was endorsed and supported by Diamond & Silk and others. Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also given a pardon but, shocking to some, Trump did not attempt to pardon himself.
If you were in the cell next to Joe Exotic The Tiger King tonight, this is what you heard him scream:— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) January 20, 2021
“Who in the fu*k is Kodak Black”!?#TrumpPardons
So in the end, Trump pardons Blackwater war criminals, an Israeli spy, a bunch of financial fraudsters, shady political operatives, and even a couple rappers.— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) January 20, 2021
But not Julian #Assange and Edward Snowden.
No further commentary necessary, is there?
Donald Trump bribed Lil Wayne for an endorsement with a pardon that dropped gun charges. This would be such huge news in the normal timeline.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 20, 2021
So Wayne sold his catalog to pay for that Trump pardon? pic.twitter.com/qrkS985HLJ— Lord Bloodington’s Concubine 🇹🇹 (@Tam_Savage) January 20, 2021
Saw an impassioned plea on TV for Trump to pardon Assange and John Kiriakou because their crimes were related to bringing the public the truth and with all due respect I’m not sure that’s a pitch tailored to Trump— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2021
witness protection program in Russia— 11:59 (@19oo97) January 20, 2021
#TrumpPardon pic.twitter.com/oLVMiYWp6G
We need trump to pardon max b ! #freemaxb !— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 20, 2021
A pardon from Trump is worse than a guilty verdict from a jury— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) January 20, 2021
Trump's first pardon Sholom Rubashkin.— Tony Hovater (@Tony_Hovater) January 20, 2021
Trump's last pardon was Sholam Weiss.
Really make you think. pic.twitter.com/nhZr6Ijf4o
Among raft of pardons Trump issued in his final hours was one to former GOP Rep. Rick Renzi, who was convicted for extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Rep. Paul Gosar, one of the Rs who tried to overturn election results, lobbied for the pardon— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 20, 2021
Trump pardons bannon— John Cusack (@johncusack) January 20, 2021
- Who was fleecing the suckers and looters that are - HIS BASE
Bannon was “raising money “ for the fantasy wall and was straight up pocketing the cash yup, straight up STEALING money from his maga base
12.
Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon, who defrauded Trump’s own supporters in the “Build the Wall” scam. You cannot make this stuff up.— A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) January 20, 2021
Trump needs to pardon me so I can beat my case— El jefe (@_slimesito) January 20, 2021
Contemplating Trumps last minute pardons, and it occurs to me that preaching on the weird parable of the dishonest steward who changes everyone’s debts before he gets sacked, to buy in favours that might help him later, has suddenly got that much easier.— Dr Miranda Threlfall-Holmes (@MirandaTHolmes) January 20, 2021
Randy "Duke" Cunningham, one of the corrupt GOP congressmen who received a midnight pardon from Trump, made a BRIBE MENU for a defense contractor ON CONGRESSIONAL STATIONARY with what they had to give him to get contracts. He was also supplied with prostitutes.— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) January 20, 2021
Rudy basically committed to defend Trump and commit acts of sedition for $20,000 a day.— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 20, 2021
Trump has now stiffed him and not given him a pardon.
Good riddance, Rudy.
Today we wake up to a sleazy #TrumpPardons story. Stomach-turning. Then the glorious reality dawns: It’s the LAST sleazy, stomach-turning Trump story, at least while he’s President. TRUMP IS OUT IN FEW HOURS. Savor. Celebrate.— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 20, 2021