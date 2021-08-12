HomeCelebrity News

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

Posted August 12, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Valerie Macon / Getty


The universal argument amongst EVERY sibling; Who is the favorite child?! August 12th is National Middle Child Day, so we’re giving the crown to the middle children (at least for today). Being the middle child is an important duty now! Making sure the younger one doesn’t complain too much and keeping the older sibling out of trouble is like a full-time job. Did you know that your favorite celebrity is a middle child?!

Check out the full list of celebs that are middle children below.

 

RELATED: List Of Celebrities That Are Left-Handed

RELATED: Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All Time

HOMEPAGE

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1. John Legend

2. Jaden Smith

3. Martin Luther King Jr

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Michael Jordan

6. Michael Jackson

7. Madonna

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

9. Eddie Murphy

10. LiAngelo Ball

11. Seth Curry

12. Peyton Manning

13. John F. Kennedy

Latest
13 items

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

 1 day ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close