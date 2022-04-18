Listen: Fresh Tracks You Need On Your Playlist

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

New music just makes you feel good. POV: it’s Friday at 5pm and your favorite artist just dropped an album to be the playlist to your weekend. Cruising the highway headed to happy hour with the windows down and stereo blasting. These are the vibes we seek regularly, and if you’re in a drought and need new music recommendations, we’ve got you covered.

This week, hip hop has granted us the pleasure of chill melodic vibes as well as hard core rap. [Admire Her] by Bas featuring Gunna is an ode to the strong woman who handles herself with poise and grace, despite what obstacles she may encounter. Gucci Mane dropped a street banger titled “Serial Killers” while Latto and Trina gave us something to dance to with twerk record “Clap”.

Whatever vibe you’re on, there are plenty releases just from the past week to get you right. Below is a list of songs you may want to listen to and add to your library!

