Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Live After Five returned for a summer outing at the Living Room Theater on Wednesday (July 20). Sponsored by Heartland Films, the first 50 attendees not only got a chance to catch guest speaker Latavia Woolfork from SoCo Content Creation, they also received free tickets to Heartland Films’ upcoming Indy Shorts.

Catch a few of the photos from Wednesday’s event below!

Live After Five At Living Room Theater [RECAP] was originally published on wtlcfm.com