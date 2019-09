Live After Five September 2019

You know we always have a good time at our monthly networking event, Life After Five. For September we brought the fun to Michael’s Soul Kitchen. The event was filled with raffles, photo booth fun, drinks provided by Gentleman Jack and networking. We also had an important conversation on financial literacy with our friends over at DFree.

1. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

2. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

3. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

4. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

5. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

6. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

7. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

8. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

9. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

10. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five

11. Live After Five Source:Radio One Indiana Live After Five Held on September 25, 2019 at Michael’s Soul Kitchen. live after five