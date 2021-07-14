Out Of Time: Twitter Is Abuzz After ‘Loki’ Drops Major Bombs In Season 1 Finale #Loki

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Loki was a risky choice for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with many wondering how the God of Mischief would figure in a world that seemed to become grounded after the defeat of Thanos. Now that the Disney+ series has concluded its first season, fans on Twitter are discussing all of the major bombs and big reveals of the time-traveling thriller.

We won’t ruin the surprise for anyone by posting spoilers but suffice it to say, Tom Hiddleston as Loki shined once more and had a great foil of a character in the “variant” Sylvie, a woman who had a similar life in Asgard but was snatched from her timeline by the mysterious Time Variance Authority. As viewers came to learn over the course of six episodes, Loki has always been something of a tragic character eager to find his greater purpose. But growing up in the shadow of his brother and the God of Thunder in Thor, Loki found that crippling.

Again, as we’re trying to be careful, the version of Loki we meet in the series has ripped a hole in the so-called “Sacred Timeline” after stealing the Tessaract during a pivotal scene in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. As it were, much of the epic events and happenings for Loki have yet to occur, including his death at the hands of Thanos.

Loki is, on its face, a whodunnit of sorts with Loki and Sylvie first battling it out with one another and then assisting each other in order to upend the TVA and its constant meddling with time. Along with Hiddleston, the show had standout performances from Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino. There is also a surprise guest star that we won’t mention but the hint we’ll give is that this person will have a major role in the upcoming Ant-Man film.

All signs suggest that Loki will be the first Disney Plus series to get a second season and there looks to be some great support for that online. We’ve looked at all the chatter on Twitter while managing to avoid spoilers. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Disney

