Actress Lynn Whitfield celebrates 68 years of life and she looks just as stunning as she did appearing in her first professional onscreen debut in 1981 in the NBC critically acclaimed serial drama, Hill Street Blues as Jill Thomas. She has since gone on to star in classic films and television series over the years. From her most recent role in OWN’s Green Leaf to the ’90s romance-comedy A Thin Line Between Love and Hate starring alongside Martin Lawerence, Whitfield has more than proven her versatility as an actress.

The Baton Rouge born entertainer has been consistent in booking roles since the inception of her career in the early ’80s. More recently, people have been seeing a bit more of Whitfield outside of her roles appearing in interviews and circulating on social media. Fans wonder if she discovered an anti-aging formula, because she truly hasn’t changed a bit. No surprise here: young men are unafraid to “shoot their shot” at her well into her 60s.

Lynn Whitfield’s talent and beauty are both unmatched. Over the years, not much has changed for Whitfield as she’s still serving up natural and effortless beauty. Today, we recognize some of her most iconic looks and stunning photos from the early part of her career.

10 Stunning Photos of Lynn Whitfield From the 90s was originally published on globalgrind.com