Indianapolis’ Own Maeta Releases “Habits” EP [Listen]

After announcing her signing to Roc Nation, R&B singer and Naptown’s own Maeta has released her new project “Habits.” The 7-track EP features appearances from Buddy, BEAM, and Leven Kali.

In a statement, Maeta spoke about her new project saying “my EP, Habits, is about everything that comes with being in a toxic relationship – love, anger, sex, growth, self-esteem. I was finding my way through one during the making of this project, so it was like therapy for me during that time. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this project, and my hope is that people connect with the music and feel uplifted, healed, and understood.”

We are looking for more from Maeta in the future but for now, stream Habits on Spotify below.

