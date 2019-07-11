Many Moods: 5 Times Drake’s Had an Identity Crisis

Drake dropped the lineup for the 2019 OVO Fest Thursday and Sunday’s lineup is giving social media some serious déjà vu.
Toronto will be treated to two days of music August 4th and 5th at the Budweiser Stage (previously known as the Molson Amphitheatre). B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V are all scheduled to hit the stage on August 4th.
It’s a lineup that’s eerily similar–okay let’s be real, it’s the Millennium Tour, but in Toronto. One could argue that the Millennium Tour never made it that far north during its stateside run, so what’s wrong with Drake providing an opportunity for the 6 to throw it back one time for the 99 and the 2000s.
This move falls in line with Champagne Papi’s history of co-opting trends and sometimes, entire cultures. Check out five examples of that below.
1. Jamaican Drake
“My last girl would tear me apart/But she’d never wanna split a ting with me” – Controlla
“I heard your new shit and I’m kissin’ my teeth.” – KMT
“I heard you say things that you can’t take back, girl, no time/I need you to go easy now and fix up one time” – Madiba Riddim
“Unruly, unruly, maddas” – Blem
2. Dominican Drake
“I’m in the Dominican/Big Papi Ortiz” – Moment 4 Life
“Them Spanish girls love me like I’m Aventura” – The Motto
“Papi champú, young pablito de seis Dios” – 30 for 30 Freestyle
3. Houston Drake
“Thinkin’ bout Texas/ Back when Porsche used to work at Treasures” – From Time
“281 to my city/ Heard you had trouble at customs” – 305 to My City
“Backstage at Warehouse in ’09 like, ‘Is Bun coming?/ F*ck that, is anyone coming ‘fore I show up there and there’s no one there?’/ These days, I could probably pack it for like 20 nights if I go in there” – Too Much
4. UK Drake
“G-Way til I’m restin’/But we still got love for the West End” – No Long Talk
“I’m blem for real, I might just say how I feel” – Blem
“You don’t know nothin’ ’bout me/Life for my bruddas is deep/Long as they all on they feet” – KMT
5. Afro Beats Drake
The song speaks for itself.