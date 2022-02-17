Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Abbott Elementary is slowly but surely capturing the hearts of many fans across the world with its witty writing and workplace humor. If you have been one of the ABC show’s loyal viewers, you have probably already fallen in love with some of its characters. One particular character stole the show this week. Meet the Atlanta stand up comedian and rapper Zack Fox, who plays Janine’s boyfriend Tariq on the show.

In Episode 8, appropriately titled “Work Family,” Jacob reveals an intimate detail about his personal life. After that, Janine realizes she doesn’t know her coworkers as well as she thought. Gregory also discovers how his stern teaching approach is causing his entire class to underperform. However, the highlight of this episode is definitely Tariq’s performance for the school’s initiate F.A.D.E, which is a play on the popular program D.A.R.E.

Since Fox’s performance throughout the show, fans are quickly discovering who he is outside of Abbott Elementary. The actor has been creating viral hits like “Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)” which is considered a “comedy hip hop” song. Fox rose to fame in 2013 on Twitter often tweeting jokes and garnering tens of thousands of followers under the alias “Bootymath.” In years to follow, he dropped the alias and expanded into his artist career, joining Father’s Awful Records collective.

Fox is an all-around creative. He has performed on stages as both a comedian and rapper. Fox is also a skilled writer, illustrator and obviously adorned Internet personality. He has collaborated with huge acts like Kenny Beats, Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Fox’s most recent collaboration with friend, Quinta Brunson, may be his best move yet.

Get to know Zack Fox with a special gallery of photos and hilarious content below.

Meet Zack Fox: The Comedian & Rapper Who Steals The Show On This Week’s Episode of Abbott Elementary [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com