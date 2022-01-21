Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Jamaican Superstar Shenseea For Sexy New Song ‘Lick’ [Watch]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Big Up Shenseea , 25, one of the top musicians currently out of Jamaica! Being named the “Best Reggae Act” at the 2021 MOBO Awards (one of Europe’s biggest Music Award ceremonies) and making a statement with her unique flow at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Reggae Cypher , many are paying attention! She has also become the first Jamaican woman dancehall artist to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 17 years with her Kanye collab on Donda so we can only expect her name and music to spread even further from here!

As fans wait on her debut album, Shenseea has continued to drop single after single and in her latest one she teamed up with the Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion! The two worked together on the song ‘Lick’ and will both be headlining at Afronation 2022!

Shenseea who was born Chinsea Lee, is from Kingston, Jamaica. Her father is Korean and her mother, who suddenly passed in 2020, was Jamaican. While studying at Exed Community College, she gave birth at the age of 19 to her first and only child (currently) Rajeiro Lee who is a superstar in his own right. She knew she had to continue perusing her dream, not only for herself but for her son. Looking at stars like Whitney Houston, Beenie Man, Buju Banton and Bounty Killer, Shenseea knew her goal could one day come true. In 2016 she released her debut single “Jiggle Jiggle” (which can be seen in the videos below).

Shenseea recently posted a throwback video of her singing before her big break. Here we see a young eager Shenseea beautifully covering Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” [Watch Below]

Shenseea’s music combines genres and styles of Reggae, Soca, R&B and hip-hop but it was at church where Shenseea really found her voice, “I did an acapella of Whitney Houston’s ‘Greatest Love of All’ and I was so shy that I ran out of the church [crying] immediately after I finished singing,” people fell in love with her voice and she continued signing in the church, where she developed the range we hear in her music today. Since 2016 she hasn’t slowed down, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic she caught up with the KYS Culture Bash International Show with our very own Ricky Platinum and DJ Trini. Watch their full interview below…

Shenseea has had a keep going, don’t stop mentality from the start of her career until now. That life unfortunately caught up to her and in November of 2021 she was hospitalized with hematoma which is a condition that occurs when large blood vessels are damaged and leak, resulting in pain and swelling per Healthline. Since her recovery she has teamed up with Pandora and DJ Khaled and performed at Rolling Loud twice in 2021.

Sheneea is definitely an artist to keep both eyes on! The Dancehall queen is here to claim the throne with the release of 3 new tracks, over these past few months. Checkout her new music and a few of her other singles throughout the past 5 years, including my favorite track, below…

