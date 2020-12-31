Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must report that renowned rapper MF DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, has passed away. He was just 49.

Today (Dec. 31), the MC’s official account confirmed that he actually passed away back on Oct. 31 per his wife, Jasmine. She shared a message to her late husband, honoring the man fans across the world came to love for his wordplay and production virtuosity.

To Dumile,

The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

All my Love

Jasmine

MF Doom first came to fame in the early 90’s, then going by Zev Love X, as part of rap group KMD (see: their 1993 debut Mr. Hood is a gem), which also featured his late brother Subroc, who passed away in 1993. Mourning his younger brother’s passing, he would retreat from the scene, but return around 1997 with his face obscured, now going by MF DOOM. In 1999 he was release seminal, undergrond Hip-Hop album Operation: Doomsday on Bobbito Garcie’s Fondle ‘Em indie record label.

Dumile would use a number of monikers throughout his career including King Geedorah, Metal Fingers and Viktor Vaughn. But it may be Madvillain, with producer Madlib, and their 2004 project Madvillainy that certified him as a creative force, which real Hip-Hop heads had recognized for years. Also released in ’04 was the critically acclaimed MM.. Food. DOOM’s intricate, often brilliant lyrics earned him the respect of fans his peers, and he would collaborate the likes of Dangermouse (The Mouse and the Mask, 2005) and most recently Czarface (Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric) (Czarface Meets Metal Face, 2018).

At this time there is no information regarding his cause of death. Rest in power MF DOOM, spell his name with all caps.

As word of his transition spreads, the tributes to the Hip-Hop legend are beginning to pour in (see below).

This story is developing.

With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family.https://t.co/g9TPQCsB15 pic.twitter.com/HKWQW9aIM2 — DOOM (@MFDOOM) December 31, 2020

