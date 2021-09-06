The world of entertainment lost a true talent. Today (Sept. 6) we are sad to report that Michael K. Williams, best known for playing Omar Devone Little on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his home. He was 54 years old.

Though New York-born actor’s film and television credits span several decades, it was his turn as Baltimore’s most feared stick-up man that made him a star. As Omar, Williams stole from local hustlers but lived by a strict moral code, one that made him stand out amongst the criminals, crooked cops and corner boys in the critically-acclaimed series. In fact, President Barack Obama once remarked that not only was he a huge fan of The Wire, but that Omar Little, for all his flaws and fatal misadventures, was his favorite character.

Years later, The Wire remains one of the most popular shows ever to air on cable television. As we reflect on the life and career of Michael K. Williams, we invite you to take a look back at the role that made us all fans.

OMAR COMIN: The Very Best Of Michael K. Williams On ‘The Wire’ was originally published on rnbcincy.com