Missy The Motivator: A Thread of Missy Elliott’s Most Motivating Tweets

Missy Elliott has been a force in music and entertainment for nearly 30 years. She has written, produced and created timeless albums for herself and countless artists from the late, great Aaliyah, R&B girl group 702, and SWV. Missy Elliott has continued to be a pioneer in music and she was recently celebrated for her gifts after being inducted into The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Her legacy is filled with iconic songs and groundbreaking visuals that will be remembered for generations to come.

Currently, Elliott has remained a motivating source with her established online presence. In more recent years, Missy has gotten extremely active on her personal Twitter account often sharing some of the most encouraging messages to fans and aspiring artists and producers. She also shares memories from her journey and fun facts for the world to discover.

In celebration of 50 years for the inventive and talented artist and producer, we have created a list of Missy the motivator’s most inspiring and affirmative tweets. Be sure to follow her on social media, so you never miss another Missy gem.

