Black Women are breaking down the societal misconceptions and strongholds that society has placed them in for centuries.

National Women’s Equality Day : Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 was originally published on newsone.com

1. Stacey Abrams Source:Stacey Abrams Abrams ran against Georgia’s former Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The prolific politician lost the race by a margin of 55,000 votes, which she and her political colleagues attributed to voter suppression amongst communities of color. The 47-year-old changemaker has spent the last few years championing for better voting laws with her Fair Fight Act campaign that aims to promote and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. The initiative also strives to help eligible voters get registered in their state. According to Forbes, Abrams was able to help register “800,000 people in the state of Georgia” in 2018. “We changed the trajectory of the nation because our combined power shows that progress is not only possible—it is inevitable,” Abrams told the press after her historic feat. Abrams was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because of her historic push for Black voter turnout during this year’s election.

2. Cori Bush Source:Getty Cori Bush made history back in January when she became the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. The activist beat out Lacy Clay who had previously held the seat for 10-terms. Even with her short time in Congress, the fiery politician has blazed forth passing a number of laws fighting for equal rights amongst the economically disadvantaged and the LGBTQIA+ community. Back in July, Bush slept outside the U.S Capitol in order to help extend the Eviction Moratorium under the Cares Act before it was set to end on July 31st. The brave move saved millions of Americans from potentially becoming unhoused during the height of the pandemic. The CDC extended the moratorium on August 3.

3. Kamala Harris Source:Getty Kamala Harris undoubtedly made history during the 2020 elections as the former attorney became the 49th Vice President of the United States. Harris also cemented her name in history books as the first African American and South Asian woman to sit in the United States’ highest-ranking position.

4. Allyson Felix Source:Getty Following her contentious split from Nike in 2019, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix and her brother Wes cofounded Saysh, a company that strives beyond your typical shoe brand. Saysh is made exclusively for and by women. The star athlete’s bold venture into the shoe world makes her one of the first female entrepreneurs to step foot into the sneaker business and she hopes to make the industry more inclusive of women’s needs. Felix worked carefully alongside her design team to create a sneaker that was comfortable and proportionate to women’s feet. Saysh will officially go live in September and will cost customer’s $150 for a pair. During the Tokyo Olympics this year, the famed track and field sprinter worked together with the organization to provide child care grants to moms competing in the event. Felix who is an advocate for balancing her career with motherhood previously wrote about her frustrations with Nike who threatened to take away her sponsorships deal if she failed to compete in events shortly after giving birth. “If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward, ” Felix penned in an op-ed for The New York Times. It’s one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men.” Shortly after the outrage that ensued following the piece, Nike changed their maternity policy for all sponsored athletes.

5. Serena Williams Source:Getty Whether she’s setting records on the court with her 23 Grand Slam championships ( the most held by any player in the Open Era ) or charting into the investment world to help low families build credit with the launch of her investment firm Esusu, Williams has proved time and time again that she can do it all, and she loves giving back to her community. This month the tennis giant teamed up with a group of investors to help fund a Black-owned healthcare startup founded by creator Kimberly Wilson. The new app dubbed HUED will help to fight against inequality within the healthcare system. The initiative also aims to provide the Black community with health professionals that will make culturally competent decisions around their care needs. In February of this, the star donated a hefty portion of her jewelry company’s proceeds to help Black entrepreneurs affected by the economic crisis ignited by the pandemic with help from the Opportunity Fund.

6. Kizzmekia Corbett Source:Getty Kizzmekia Corbett is an immunologist that has been hard at work trying to find solutions to bring the pandemic to a close. The NIH virology researcher was at the forefront of developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

7. Brittany Packnett Cunningham Source:Getty Cited by President Barack Obama as a leader whose “voice is going to be making a difference for years to come,” Brittany is an award-winning educator, organizer, writer, and leader. The MSNBC contributor has become a leader for her activism in social change and empowerment. Brittany is the Founder and Principal Love & Power Works a full-service social impact firm focused on creating justice and equity in every sector. The equality warrior previously held worked as a Congressional policy advisor and later co-founded Campaign Zero, using her management, communications, policy, and equity skillset on broad justice issues from public education to criminal justice. She was also a member of President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing and the Ferguson Commission, helping lead the country and her community through change during times of tumult.