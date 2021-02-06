Twitter is roasting Adam Silver after Kevin Durant was removed from Brooklyn Nets Friday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
Adam Silver searching his name on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/35R0pJvxwb— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 6, 2021
Lol, he damn sure is.
2.
Adam Silver when the entire Nets and Raptors organization contracts COVID pic.twitter.com/wcgEpvum9Y— Lightskin Phil Dunphy 🇸🇴 (@adanadelmi) February 6, 2021
First of all, what the hell was Meek doing in this video? Also, lol.
3.
Adam Silver without the bubble pic.twitter.com/uIEyQWLWRD— keymoji (@keyworldwiide) February 6, 2021
Damn, you hate to see it.
4.
We smoking that Adam silver pack tonight @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/6KFrBxyNa7— aims (@yungaims) February 6, 2021
Howling.
5.
Adam Silver explaining the health and safety protocol: pic.twitter.com/cLasnupTIs— Jac Manuell (KD liked my tweet) (@TheJManJBT) February 6, 2021
Accurate dramatization.
6.
Adam Silver set the precedent for other leagues and sports to follow a year ago and now... this pic.twitter.com/qrP1d8cG6M— CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 6, 2021
Bruh!
7.
Adam Silver this season pic.twitter.com/o2nSvxw3ji— 💯 (@onehundded) February 6, 2021
Damn.
8.
Adam Silver is willing to risk the health of players, staff, and all their families because of money but by all means keep saying he’s a good commissioner because he said Donald Sterling was bad— James (@MPleasing72) February 6, 2021
Interesting take here. We still think Silver is a great commish, despite these recent developments.
9.
When Adam Silver see KD tweets pic.twitter.com/NE873SD8hD— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 6, 2021
Accurate.
10.
Adam Silver has had a bad 24 hours. First Lebron calls out the league, now KD.— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 6, 2021
Uh oh.