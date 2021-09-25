New ‘Stranger Things 4′ Teaser Debuts At Tudum, Lucas’ Hi-Top Fade Is Official

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 4th season of Stranger Things can’t get here fast enough. Today (Sept. 25), during Netflix’s first-ever global fan event, TUDUM, we got thrown a bone with new teaser for the new season, now dropping in 2022.

Titled Creel House, you’ll be getting Stranger Things meets The Haunting of Hill House or American Horror Story vibes from this one. A young family is seen moving into a big, creepy house, and things get weird, with everyone meeting a deadly fate. You know ish is real when a cat catches a bad one.

Toward the tail end of the teaser we see some of our homies from the series, including Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) rocking a very official hi-top fade, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) getting his creepy voiceover on and Steve (Joe Keery) still with the hair.

For those paying attention to detail, the song heard is Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s classic “Dream a Little Dream of Me.”

What does all this imagery mean with Hopper somewhere in Russia and Eleven’s old handler back in the picture, maybe? Who knows, but seriously, like we already said, 2022 and Stranger Things can’t get here fast enough. The Duffer Brothers did confirm that this is the third teaser, with a fourth on the way.

Watch the Creel House teaser below and peep some reactions in the gallery.

