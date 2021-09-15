Twitter Flips Nicki Minaj Putting COVID-19 Cojones On Blast With #MyCousinTookTheVaccine Trend

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj, a world-class virus researcher and excellent rapper, shared some thoughts earlier this week regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and put a friend of her cousin’s cojones on blast with a wild claim. Because Twitter can rarely resist a joke at all costs, the social media network flipped Minaj’s tale and has #MyCousinTookTheVaccine trending.

By now, most are aware of Nicki Minaj’s recent Twitter missives regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which, we should note, she did say that she’ll take it in order to get back on the road and entertain her massive fanbase. However, the Queens, N.Y. rapper did have some choices words about the vaccine after sharing that a friend of her cousin had some issues about the gonads after taking a poke in the arm.

Minaj wrote, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

The flurry of reaction to Minaj’s earlier comments was so intense that the CDC had to restate its position that the vaccine does not and will not cause STDs nor would it cause any issues with a person’s fertility as touted by anti-vaxxers since the onset of the rollout of the preventative measure.

We should also clarify that while Twitter and social media alike are saying that the man with the flaming balls is Minaj’s cousin, it was said in her story that it was indeed a friend but it appears that nobody is buying it.

Check out the tweets from the #MyCousinTookTheVaccine trend below.

