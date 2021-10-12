Nicki Minaj Puts On Cape To Defend Jesy Nelson After She Was Called Out For “Blackfishing,” Twitter Reacts

Nicki Minaj continues to make Barbz’s jobs even more challenging when it comes to defending her.
Chatter around Nicki Minaj simmered down after the ballsy tweet that had her looking like a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. The Queens rapper is back in the headlines after deciding to die on a hill protecting former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson after she was called out for “blackfishing” and cultural appropriation in the video for her new super-mid single “Boyz.”
In case y’all missed it, Nicki Minaj, who has a history of working with problematic artists, is featured in the song and in the video that also has a cameo from Diddy. Things got interesting when Instagram user NoHun shared screenshots of Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock expressing her concerns about Nelson cosplaying as a Black woman. Pinnock also wrote numerous times that Nelson “blocked us,” referring to herself and her current Little Mix band members Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.
Minaj, who, just can’t seem to stay out of her own way as of late, decided to speak on the matter during an Instagram Live session with Jesy Nelson. In typical Minaj fashion, she attacked the Pinnock, a Black woman, while at the same time pulling the Black woman card.
“Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your f***ing a**,” Minaj said. “When you do clown sh*t, I gotta treat you and talk to you like you a clown. [You] don’t have to come out and try to ruin anyone. Let her enjoy this time.”
Minaj also claimed Leigh-Anne Pinnock was “in this woman’s roof and you ain’t talk about this shit for 10 years.”
“And as soon as you see she got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending stations text messages and all this sh*t, print those messages out, busy yo ass open and shove it up your motherf***ing a**,” she ridiculously continued.
Minaj also used the moment to make her return to Twitter to bask in the toxicity that is her fanbase who defend her, even when she is clearly on the wrong side of history.
Twitter, who has been tired of Minaj’s shenanigans as of late, called the rapper out for her treatment of Pinnock. You can peep those in the gallery below.
Photo: Neil Mockford / Getty
1.
Jesy Nelson made an entire documentary on BBC about being kind and trolling online, but just sat and laughed as Nicki Minaj slated Leigh-Anne Pinnock to 100k viewers on a live. That just does not sit right with me.
— Darren (@RealityDazzle) October 11, 2021
2.
Jesy Nelson made an entire documentary about the importance of kindness and online trolling, but happily sat there and laughed as Nicki Minaj ripped Leigh-Anne Pinnock to shreds in front of 100k people on their Instagram live. That shit makes me uncomfortable.
— Dexter (@dexjennings98) October 11, 2021
3.
Leigh has been suffering SO FREAKING MUCH bc of the racism that JESY NEVER FACED ONCE IN HER LIFE, Leigh always been put aside in the group, you should know that. NOT EVERYTHING IS ABOUT JELOUSY BABE
— Sam Luz -JOGO TAROT (@samguaja) October 12, 2021
4.
nicki minaj saying leigh-anne pinnock is jealous of jesy nelson? Lmao pic.twitter.com/27l9OZ1YWN
— F A T I M A (@Lana_Weppon) October 12, 2021
5.
this is not the same Nicki Minaj I used to know pic.twitter.com/rh1bmzbafb
— Y (@Laniisnt) October 12, 2021
6.
Take another hiatus onika we’re tired… pic.twitter.com/P0UNCenD4y
— MRS. OCEAN (@oceanswife) October 12, 2021
7.
Not true. These are from a year ago before she left the group. Maybe YOU collab with problematic people pic.twitter.com/cUbICMiqto
— HAILEY MIX (@haileythings23) October 12, 2021
8.
I don’t understand how nicki minaj did all that rah rah about miley cyrus and her CA but she cooning and looning for jesy nelson when she’s literally doing the same thing.. pic.twitter.com/dv1kZ5oksa
— kaiah (@reiyoArt) October 12, 2021
9.
there is always a reason as to why nicki minaj is being so loud for no reason pic.twitter.com/PYWArrZJ1y
— kaz (@jadememez) October 12, 2021
10.
nicki minaj getting ratioed in my mutuals comments iktrrrrr pic.twitter.com/98oTThF0lE
— ziora (@notziora) October 12, 2021
11.
Reminder that Nicki Minaj cried in interviews about being bullied and now is the bully herself. The hypocrisy is showing big time. pic.twitter.com/h5KoPBkWE0
— Dexter (@dexjennings98) October 12, 2021
12.
never in my life did i ever think nicki minaj would go out like this? yoh.
— ︎ (@femmethug) October 12, 2021
13.
Hun not everything is about you. We’ve been telling jesy that she’s black fishing for a couple of years now. Imagine thinkin the world revolves around you
— bangtanmix (@gorgeyhunzz) October 12, 2021
14.
They really came for Nicki Minaj’s fake ass pic.twitter.com/uMrdAcDbZD
— (@KIRIMlXER) October 12, 2021
15.
maturing is realising that nicki minaj is the problem
— linda (@selankasgomez) October 12, 2021
Nicki Minaj Puts On Cape To Defend Jesy Nelson After She Was Called Out For “Blackfishing,” Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
