Nike Unveils The Sprawling LeBron James Innovation Center, The New Home Of High-Tech Sports Research

LeBron James’ star power has grown yet again.

We’re already aware of the lifetime deal he has with Nike, but they just upped their commitment to the Los Angeles Laker with the unveiling of the LeBron James Innovation Center. The sprawling building will serve as the headquarters for Nike’s sport-research capabilities thanks to it housing the world’s largest motion-capture installation (with 400 cameras) and top-notch body-mapping equipment.

The building Nike Sport Research Lab or NSRL is a new and improved version of the original –and five-times larger to be exact– which was created 40 years ago in Exeter, New Hampshire, to develop and test products to help athletes perform better.

The latest and greatest includes a full-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway, and an artificial turf training pitch to help Nike capture athletes in motion. There are also four advanced climate chambers that can mimic a variety of conditions to help athletes adapt to them all and perform. The building’s namesake is more than happy with how it all turned out.

“I think this building is a match made in heaven when it comes to my career. Just being able to continue to innovate, continue to tap into yourself, and give it your all. Understanding that your body is your temple, and that’s everything in life,” James said. “And that’s not just for professional athletes, that’s for anyone, being able to understand your body and how to get the most out of it. I’m always trying to figure out ways I can continue to innovate and ways I can continue to break the timeline of what they say is your prime, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Nike doesn’t just push the envelope when it comes to assisting world-class athletes to become their best selves; the Swoosh is also committed to lessening its carbon footprint. So, the new center is outfitted with 908 solar panels on the roof, over 20,000 pounds of recyclable material used, and uses 100% renewable electricity.

