Northies Next: Every Time North West Looked Like The Youngest Kardashian Sister

Posted 8 hours ago

North West turns 5 years old today, and she’s already served better looks than all of your faves.

Take a look at some of the times Northie took a page out of her family’s look book and stunted on the rest of us.

1. This is the most Kardashian #Ad we’ve ever seen.

2. Definitely her mama’s child.

3. She’s got it honest.

I'm thinking about buying it.

4. Lil Kim-Ye

5. Oh, ya know – just getting a fitting for my next shoot

6. This looks like an ad for kiddie waist trainers. #NoTummyTea

7. “Selfie with my new baby girl.”

