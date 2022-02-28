Not A Resort But It’s All-Inclusive: These Actors Made History At The 2022 SAG Awards [Gallery]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Even after several delays, awards season is underway. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place last night (Feb. 27) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, was broadcast live on both TNT and TBS last night. There were several memorable and historic moments worth mentioning from the presentation. From Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf male actor to win a SAG Award for his role in CODA to Squid Games star HoYeon Jung accepting her SAG Award mostly in her native language.

The night, usually filled with celebratory praises, became a reminder that award shows are far more legendary when it is all inclusive. There were a number of moments to recall, which will be discussed in entertainment history for years. Congratulations to the actors awarded and cheers to more representation, inclusion and diversity!

Take a look at a gallery of some of our favorite 2022 SAG Awards moments from last night.

