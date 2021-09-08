Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In case you haven’t heard,is back, and it kicked off for the culture with. Celebrating all that is Black and beautiful in their 14th annual fashion show, foundershut down an upper Manhattan city block bringing the runway to the streets in a way we’ve never seen before.

The event kicked off with a multi-awards presentation honoring new up-and-coming designers and stylists such as Christopher John Rogers and Zerina Akers and long-standing fashion icons such as Liya Kebede. There to present awards were household names such as Constance White and Anna Wintour. During the event HFR also announced a collaboration with Crown Royal Regal Apple to provide ICON360 grants to up-and-coming designers to help further their brands and contributions to the fashion industry.

A runaway presentation – what we were all waiting for – featuring four brands followed the awards presentation. Designers featured were: Harbison Studio (harbison.studio ) (featuring a collaboration for Banana Republic), June79 (@june79nyc), Tier, and Johnathan Hayden (@johnathan.hayden).

One of the first widely attended in-person fashion events since the beginning of the pandemic, HFR’s street style did not disappoint. See the following flicks below from the event.

NYFW Street Style: The Melanated, Fly & Fabulous At HFR’s 14th Annual Show & Style Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com