25. Sexy Instagram Shots Of Olivia Culpo

Make no mistake about it: Oliva Culpo is stunning. Culpo burst onto the scene after she won theand thenpageants in 2012. Outside of Beauty pageants, Cuplo is aand has partnered with brands like L’Oréal and Kipling.

Culp also has appeared in the very coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the reality television show Model Squad. The siren has also been linked to Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and now Carolina Panthers star Running Back Christian McCaffery.

Take a look at why Oliva Culpo is one of the hottest influencers/models in the world today below.

