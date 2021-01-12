Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate the Designer’s 53rd Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. A$AP Rocky ASAP Rocky Spotted in Harlem wearing a FW17 Raf Simons Sweater🎌 pic.twitter.com/0k0Ig73uOD — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) August 22, 2017 Source:@StreetFashion01 Rocky notoriously raps about Raf A LOT in his music so it is fitting that he’d be placed as number one on this list. Clearly, A$AP Rocky is a huge fan of the designer and sports his pieces often.

2. Rihanna Rihanna in Raf Simons. pic.twitter.com/QIv3K9or7r — 𝐍 (@NicoKartel) March 30, 2020 Source:@NicoKartel Quite necessary to include fashionista Rihanna amongst the celebrities draped in Raf Simons. She is stunning in this look for Vogue Magazine.

3. Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner x Balenciaga white and red stripe shirt x White jean shorts x Adidas by Raf Simons Stan Smith sneakers ❤️ (March 2017) pic.twitter.com/ACQMQBoK7i — kendall - outfits ✨ (@kenjenstyle) October 12, 2020 Source:@kenjenstyle Model Kendall Jenner keeps it casual in this outfit with the Raf Simons x Stan Smith Adidas sneakers.

4. Future Rapper Future Spotted Wearing A Raf Simons Fall 2016 Menswear Sweater https://t.co/kWnXbD7QD3 pic.twitter.com/ZCIHQhH4TY — dmfashionbook (@dmfashionbook) October 29, 2016 Source:@dmfashionbook Raf Simons is a popular designer amongst the Hip Hop community. Future sports many pieces from Simons’ menswear label.