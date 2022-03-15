HomeArts & Entertainment

Peacock Hosted A Star Studded Backyard Barbecue & Episode Screening For ‘Bust Down’ [Gallery]

Bust Down LA Screening

Source: Courtesy of Peacock / Courtesy of Peacock


Peacock, Broadway Video and Universal Television hosted a star-studded backyard barbecue cookout and episode screening to celebrate the recent launch of the unconventional new comedy Bust Down last night (Mar. 14). There were several cast members, crew, and stars in attendance last night at the Academy Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Guests included Bust Down creators, stars and executive producers Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd, recurring guest stars Freddie Gibbs and Dominque Perry, guest star Zack Fox, along with executive producers Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and co-ep Guy Stodel. There were other notable guests in attendance including Lena Waithe, Grand Crew’s Echo Kellum, Snowfall’s Angela Lewis, Peacock’s Saved by the Bell Dexter Darden, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Jordan L. Jones, and Olly Sholotan, Prentice Penny and Skye Townsend.

All six episodes of the comedy series are available to stream on Peacock. The series follows four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

Guests were greeted by the series’ casino-inspired glittering neon lights and transported into the world of Bust Down. The ensemble cast hilariously introduced their favorite episode, Episode 3: “Beige Rage.” Guests were then invited to enjoy backyard barbecue, custom crafted cocktails and music by DJ Antman Wonder. The vibes were casual and laid-back similar to the series with lawn chairs and picnic tables.

Be sure to watch Bust Down on Peacock. Check out a gallery from the screening and backyard barbecue event below.

1. ‘Bust Down’ Cast

'Bust Down' Cast Source:Courtesy of Peacock

2. Like Walking In The Casino

Like Walking In The Casino Source:Courtesy of Peacock

3. The Ensemble Cast

The Ensemble Cast Source:Courtesy of Peacock

4. Jak Knight, Sam Jay & Her Girlfriend

Jak Knight, Sam Jay & Her Girlfriend Source:Courtesy of Peacock

5. Chris Redd

Chris Redd Source:Courtesy of Peacock

6. More From The Cast Members

More From The Cast Members Source:Courtesy of Peacock

7. The Stars Were Out

The Stars Were Out Source:Courtesy of Peacock

8. Langston Kerman & Freddie Gibbs Cheesin’

Langston Kerman & Freddie Gibbs Cheesin' Source:Courtesy of Peacock

9. Jak Knight & His Cool Green Pants

Jak Knight & His Cool Green Pants Source:Courtesy of Peacock

10. The ‘Bust Down’ Masterminds

The 'Bust Down' Masterminds Source:Courtesy of Peacock

11. Sam Jay With A Strong Peace Sign

Sam Jay With A Strong Peace Sign Source:Courtesy of Peacock

12. Langston’s Happy To Be Here

Langston's Happy To Be Here Source:Courtesy of Peacock

13. The Stars Were Out

The Stars Were Out Source:Courtesy of Peacock

14. We Can’t Unsee His Character

We Can't Unsee His Character Source:Courtesy of Peacock

15. Dominque Perry Shining

Dominque Perry Shining Source:Courtesy of Peacock

16. Lena Waithe Showed Love

Lena Waithe Showed Love Source:Courtesy of Peacock

17. ‘Grand Crew’ Cast Showed Love Too

'Grand Crew' Cast Showed Love Too Source:Courtesy of Peacock

18. Michael Evans Behling Had Some Fun

Michael Evans Behling Had Some Fun Source:Courtesy of Peacock

19. Jabari Banks Stopped By

Jabari Banks Stopped By Source:Courtesy of Peacock

20. Spotted Skye Townsend

Spotted Skye Townsend Source:Courtesy of Peacock

21. Jordan L. Jones Posed For The Camera

Jordan L. Jones Posed For The Camera Source:Courtesy of Peacock

22. Olly Sholotan Posed With The ‘Bust Down’ Cast

Olly Sholotan Posed With The 'Bust Down' Cast Source:Courtesy of Peacock

23. Peacock’s Talent Showed Out

Peacock's Talent Showed Out Source:Courtesy of Peacock

24. The Fresh Prince & Jazzy Jeff

The Fresh Prince & Jazzy Jeff Source:Courtesy of Peacock

25. Olly Sholotan Posed In Blue

Olly Sholotan Posed In Blue Source:Courtesy of Peacock

26. Freddie Gibbs Teased His Next Character

Freddie Gibbs Teased His Next Character Source:Courtesy of Peacock

27. More From The Guys On ‘Grand Crew’

More From The Guys On 'Grand Crew' Source:Courtesy of Peacock

28. Prentice Penny Supporting The Cast & Crew

Prentice Penny Supporting The Cast & Crew Source:Courtesy of Peacock

29. Zolee Griggs Showed Her Support

Zolee Griggs Showed Her Support Source:Courtesy of Peacock

30. Khleo Thomas Stopped By

Khleo Thomas Stopped By Source:Courtesy of Peacock

31. The Backyard Vibes Were Perfect

The Backyard Vibes Were Perfect Source:Courtesy of Peacock

32. Congrats, Bust Down!

Congrats, Bust Down! Source:Courtesy of Peacock
