PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Rita Ora, Michael B. Jordan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, & More

Posted September 19, 2014

1. Chris Brown & Usher had the time of their lives at Jermaine Dupri’s birthday bash in Las Vegas!

2. Oh hey girl! Honey Boo Boo was spotted rocking her million dollar smile in Georgia.

3. Rita Ora sports her signature red lip and sexy leather pants as she makes her way through Narita Airport.

4. Michael B. Jordan and Nicole Fogel take advantage of a photo op during a charity event.

5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sports a low-cut white gown at the launch of Coca-Cola Life.

6. Nick Cannon hits the red carpet at the Stars Get Lucky For Lupus event in a fitted gray suit with black details.

7. Tony Parker shows off his 2013 Sport Academy Award in Paris.

8. Actor Danny Devito takes a stroll in New York City.

9. Tia Mowery shows off her casual denim look at the 2014 People Style Watch 4th Annual Denim Awards.

10. Chrissy Teigen sports a fitted white dress at the launch of her campaign with XOXO.

11. Verne Troyer gambles for a good cause at the Stars Get Lucky For Lupus event.

12. Demi Moore keeps it casual in army green while running errands.

13. Jon Stewart waves to the paparazzi as he makes his way around New York City.

