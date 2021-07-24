Pied Piper Of R&Pee Singer R. Kelly Faces New Charges Of Grooming & Abuse Against Teen Boys

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Before we charge ahead into this new report, we must warn readers that instances of sexual abuse are present throughout.

R. Kelly may be facing new charges ahead of his upcoming trial in New York and prosecutors are aiming to get them heard after the allegations were discovered and discussed. Among the charges of bribery and physical abuse, along with an alleged 17-year-old boy counted among the victims with the crimes dating back as early as 1991.

By way of a new report from CBS Chicago and other outlets, the new federal documents show previously unheard allegations that the beleaguered singer had dealings with a Jonh Doe that he is accused of abuse. In addition, prosecutors in New York also stated in the new court filing that a crisis manager for Kelly bribed a Cook County clerk in Illinois after the airing of the searing Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

There are also allegations that point to the abuse of 10 more young girls along with videos of Kelly unleashing verbal and video abuse. Kelly is currently being held in federal custody in New York and prosecutors are hoping to add new evidence to present to the court ahead of the trial by way of a 52-page document.

In court papers from 2006, details of an arrangement between John Doe #1 point to Kelly grooming a boy and asking, “what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly.”

John Doe #1 then allegedly introduced Kelly to another male friend and the accusation is that the singer “started a sexual relationship with John Doe #2” and at times even “paid John Doe #2 after sexual encounters with him.”

Naturally, news of the potential introduction of new victims ahead of the trial in New York has R. Kelly’s name trending on Twitter. We’ve got those reactions below.

