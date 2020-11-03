Pimped: Donald Trump Referred To Lil Pump As “Lil Pimp” At Michigan Campaign Stop

The current election cycle has been an eye-opening experience as once respected rappers, along with their struggle counterparts, have sided with President Donald Trump. But to illustrate how thinly constructed those relationships are, the former business mogul referring to Lil Pump as “Lil Pimp” should stand as a reminder that Trump could care less about their endorsement and pimped them for his own gains.

Trump made his final campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., a state most polls show Joe Biden winning. Among making false claims about the auto industry and pandering to the rabid crowd, Trump called on Lil Pump to join him onstage but called him “Little Pimp” in the process.

We’d rather not give Trump’s YouTube account any more views but here’s the moment in question below.

The president also continued his attacks on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, stating that her COVID-19 restrictions in the state should be reversed which garnered a loud response.

In 2016, a reported 4.8 million cast their ballots in the state, and thus for this cycle, 2.9 million voters turned in their ballots early. A surge of young voters signal a small chance the state can go for Biden but Trump holds sway over districts that have remained red for decades and believe in his lofty promises and tough-guy talk.

As for Lil Pump, we’re not aware if aligning himself with President Trump will provide any benefit to his floundering career but the “Gucci Gang” star certainly could use an injection of interest if he intends to remain in his field.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Lil Pimped, excuse us, Lil Pump as Trump’s Michigan rally below.

