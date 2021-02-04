Polo G has been known for giving us constant street anthems, but did you know about his mama?! Stacia Mac is the name of the Polo G’s mother and when we say she is fine…whew! Not only has Ms.Mac been serving us looks but she also manages her son Polo G’s music career. Mom & a manager? Momager! We love to see it.

Polo G’s mum is BEAUTIFUL, this woman is 40 looking like a teenager 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SHEgChF7C8 — Jasmin 🇨🇴🇨🇴 (@Jxparisxo) February 3, 2021

Chicago artist Polo G has been no stranger to spoiling his mom/manager and recently bought her a mansion bigger than his.

Lol I just bought my mama a crib bigger then mines wtf😭 — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) February 3, 2021

Stacia Mac aka Momma Capalot is 40 years young but is aging like some fine wine. Check out some photos of Polo G’s beautiful momma Stacia Mac below!

RELATED: Saweetie’s Mom Has Got It Goin’ ON! [Photos]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Jaw Dropper: Polo G’s Mom Is FINE! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com