Pregnant And Gettin It: 5 Times Cardi B Fashionably Slayed Her Pregnancy

Cardi B hardly ever shies away from displaying her incredible shape when it comes to style, and her pregnancy fashion is no different. An oversized belly is not keeping her from being the sexy vixen she is. Bodycon dresses, high heels, tailored jumpers, and mesh ensembles have been accenting her baby bump perfectly.
Cardi has been feeding her Instagram followers some fierce pregnancy looks lately which leaves us no other choice than to stalk her page. We are feeling her pregnancy glow and choice of outfits during this beautiful time in her life, so you know we had to dish on them. Let’s get into Cardi B’s pregnancy flair below.
1. Hollywood Glam
Cardi B stepped out looking like a vintage Hollywood star in this psychedelic-like printed jumper. Her accents included a turquoise headscarf, oversized sunglasses, vibrant bangles, and a purple snakeskin Birkin bag. The entire look screamed classy and chic on top of colorfully displaying her baby bump. Fierce!
2. Lovely in Leopard
Cardi gave us BODY in this sheer leopard bodycon dress. The dress hugged her curves and her baby bump perfectly. Gold jewelry, ankle strap sandals, a birdcage handbag, and a high ponytail bought this look together. We are not surprised that this video got over 23 million views because Cardi B brought the heat with this getup!
3. Green Goddess
If you ever doubted wearing mesh while you were pregnant, this video of Cardi B should definitely make you reconsider it. A baby bump isn’t stopping this diva from showing us skin. She looked awesome in this green see-thru cover up with a matching green bikini top underneath. And you know it wouldn’t be Cardi B if she didn’t coordinate her hair color with her outfit. Enticing!
4. Hot Mama
Whew child! Is it too much to ask Cardi to stay pregnant forever? Because she is killing these looks! Cardi glowed in this burgundy mini dress. It fit her to a tee and made her baby bump look flawless. Her clear heels were the ideal choice, and her mustard-colored Birkin bag added the right amount of pop to her outfit. We are swooning!
5. Casual Glow
Cardi B does dress down, but of course her laidback style involves heels! She and hubby Offset were casually strolling through the LA streets carrying matching army fatigue Birkin bags and wearing the same cut-off army fatigue shorts. Cardi styled her shorts with a purple bucket hat, oversized shades, a white graphic t-shirt, gold jewelry, and some ankle strap sandals. Even when Cardi is dressed down, she is still on trend.