Happy Birthday to the legendary musician, Prince!

Fans remember the icon for his unforgettable music, style and presence. Prince was a no-nonsense type of man, and he made sure those in close proximity to him understood that. He created some of the most memorable interviews and moments throughout his career, because he remained unapologetically himself no matter the environment.

It is truly hard to forget the influence Prince had on the music industry. The record-breaking artist responsible for hits like Purple Rain and When Doves Cry passed on April 16, 2016. Before his passing, the musician created over 30 albums and won seven Grammy Awards throughout his 40-year career.

Prince was supposed to be every child’s father according to every Black mom across the world. He had a sex appeal that women simply could not resist. We strongly believe his demeanor and flair added to women’s desires for the extremely gifted musician. Prince simply was the moment. Though Prince remained a mystery until he left us in the physical world, he was always prepared to share exactly how he felt when he was good and ready. In celebration of Prince’s birthday, we collected some of his most memorable moments to reminisce on his unforgettable personality.

A Soft Spoken Prince Said Just Enough In This List Of His Most Memorable Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com