Quavo Gifts Saweetie A Fresh Bentley, Pocket Lint Twitter Reacts

Quavo and Saweetie are one of popular music’s power couples, and they’ve already proven time and again that they’re ready to show out for each other. Quavo, who already laced his lady lovely this year, gifted Saweetie a brand new Bentley and pocket lint Twitter is on the sidelines both saluting and doing the maths.

The moment was captured in an Instagram Story video from Helen Gedlu as Saweetie and others descended from a private plane. Quavo was in tow as was the Bentley, neatly presented with a red bow. From the video, it’s obvious Saweetie had no idea that the car was going to be there and as she continued to check out the ride, she noticed that there was an icy snowflake emblem on the side in a wink to how the couple began dating.

In response, Saweetie let it be known that she appreciated her boyfriend Quavo in a series of tweets, including an especially racy one that signaled she’s about to, ahem, help her guy out with his personal needs if you catch our drift. In all, the elation and flat out excitement from all in attendance were infectious but the brokies out there most certainly can’t relate.

Via Twitter, folks are chiming in with their thoughts about Quavo continually icing his lady Saweetie out. And if this was Huncho’s pre-holiday gift, he must have really opened up his wallet for Saweetie’s actual Christmas gifts.

Quavious Marshall the fuckin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!! — diamonté (@Saweetie) December 23, 2020

Okay, Saweetie. Now it’s your turn to blow Quavo’s socks off. No pun intended.

Check out the video and reaction below.

Quavo bought Saweetie a Bentley for Christmas, maybe I do need a glacier boy pic.twitter.com/AcFEGWpFH5 — Saje ~ NO BODY, NO CRIME ERA (@saje_bush) December 23, 2020

