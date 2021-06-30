Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Theee Symone is the reigning queen of the hit competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 13 of the show was like no other as this was one of the first shows to start production back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. In those (and still) scary times having a place to release creative energy was needed. Symone came in ready to represent elements of the Black experience in America and our culture.

Symone took common things that may not seem to have a place on the runway and turned them into high fashion looks. From a full Durag train to this very powerful tribute to Jacob Blake and all of the lives we’ve lost to unjust police killings, Symone gave the world her full self each episode.

Checkout some of the other looks with a message from Symone below & stream the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars on Paramount+.

8 Times RuPaul's Drag Race Reigning Queen Symone Gave Looks With A Message