Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade Jabs On Twitter, Barbz & Dreamchasers Perplexed

Apparently, all is still not smoothed over between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, two weeks after Meek and Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty got into it on Grammy weekend. And like most ridiculous things on the internet – this all started with a liked meme on Instagram.

So, numerous people on Katherine Jackson’s internet have cracked jokes about Petty and his fashion, especially when next to Nicki. When a meme popped up of a photoshopped image of Petty as a mannequin inside a Jimmy Jazz store – Meek liked it.

All this cause of this smh 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/kuf80Ywzkk — TRIPLE 🅱️❗️🅰️☪️K 👑 (@_Rock718) February 5, 2020

And then … Nicki made her response and from there, all the gloves were off. Beyond Nicki amplifying the Barbz with retweets and other people bringing popcorn to watch, it escalated quick. Accusations about abuse, damaging of character, all of the tea being dropped left and right. Ultimately, both parties decided to exit but it did make for one entertaining, if not messy Wednesday on Twitter.

See the entire back and forth below – before somebody decides to delete tweets.

