17 Rapper Who Are Best Friends

It’s nothing like sharing music with your best friends. When the new tape or CD out, you and your best friends get together and listen to your favorite artists while you and the homies are kicking it, playing the Playstation 5, or driving around passing the time. It’s even better when the artists you are vibing to are close or best friends as well. You and the homie can trade bars exactly like your favorite duo.
Artists like Method Man and Redman‘s friendship has stood 20-plus years. It was evident that the two are closer as ever during the Verzuz Battle in May 2021. Rappers A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator started on the wrong foot but are now homies. While their careers have gone in different directions, Lil Bibby and G Herbo (then Lil Herb) grew up in the same hood in Chicago and created classics with each other well before their mainstream success.
Some artists might not be “best friends” but their music together is phenomenal. While some, we wish would be friends again because we need those timeless classics again.
Check out a list of rappers and their bestie. Let us know who we missed!
RELATED: Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed
RELATED: Method Man & Redman Killed Some VERZUZ Viewer’s High With Russell Simmons FaceTime Call
1. A$AP Rocky & Tyler The Creator
In the beginning the Odd Future and A$AP Mob crews didn’t get along but now the two heads are the best of friends
2. Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y
It’s funny how Marijuana can bring people together
3. G Herbo & Lil Bibby
The two grew up in the same neighborhood in Chicago and made it out to huge success as an artists and executive
4. Method Man & Redman
If you are gonna have a list of rappers who are best friends… these two HAVE to be on the list
5. The Notorious B.I.G. & Puff Daddy
The love between Big and Puff was genuine.
6. Raekwon & Ghostface
If you watch the Hulu TV series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah hated each other enough that they tried to kill each other. Now, the duo are a part of one of the greatest rap groups in History and make incredible music together.
7. Doja Cat & Saweetie
We don’t know if they are besties in real life but you HAVE to put this song on during the girls trip
8. UGK
Port Arthur’s finest has to be on the list, especially how both held each other down. Bun B has continued the legacy of UGK down even after Pimp C’s passing
9. Lil Uzi Vert & Young Thug
It may not be a better love story than Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug.
10. Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana & Jim Jones
Dip Set is the cool drug-dealing cousins you grew up wanting to be like. They are still one of the freshest groups around
11. Eightball and MJG
Aye you can make a list and have the two rappers from Orange Mound not on it.
12. Outkast
The two High School best friends went on to become arguably the best group in Hip-Hop History. We just need another album!
13. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj And Drake
Best Friends or not, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj And Drake holds down Young Money and each other any chance they get
14. Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
See Wiz and Currensy… and Weed
15. Nas & AZ
Nas bigged up his homie and AZ came out and delivered one of the best guest verses in Hip-Hop History
16. 2Pac & Shock G
Shock G gave 2Pac his start in Digital Underground and Pac returned the favorite in his first single “I Get Around” #RIP to the 2 Hip-Hop icons