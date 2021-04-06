Ratchet Nuggets We Learned From “Black Ink Crew: Compton’ Confessions Special

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Ceaser and his crew of misfit tattoo artists and couch sitter in Teddy’s case shared some ratchet nuggets. This week KP and his team from Black Ink Crew: Compton are up next.

Following the same formula, Black Ink Crew: Compton’s cast sat down with host Marc Lamont Hill for the reunion special. In the building were Lemeir, Vudu Dahl, Tim, and Barbie, who all showed up on time, unlike the Ceaser’s tattoo artists. I Am Compton shop owner KP, Nessie, Danielle, and Alana Marie were in attendance virtually. Ink Drippin’ was noticeably absent from the taping.

Like the previous special, the crew spoke on the moments that went down during the show’s inaugural season. Unlike Black Ink Crew and Black Ink Crew: Chicago, the Compton show has been in limbo and was the COVID-19 global pandemic put a halt to the second season.

Still, a lot went down during season 1, and Hill made sure to touch on all of the juicy mess that went down like Vudu Dahl’s being in a cult, the company camping trip that led to Barbie being arrested after SHE CALLED THE COPS, Tim and Lemeir’s beef and much more.

The camping trip DRAMA came to a head between @nessie_blaze and KP. #BICConfessions pic.twitter.com/9YckKko0Db — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) April 6, 2021

So hit the gallery below to see the most interesting things we learned from Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions special.

