CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Is Here & Their Taglines Are Iconic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Kandi Burruss: “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag.” Kandi shared that a YouTube subscriber suggested her tagline, which is very accurate for her!

2. Marlo Hampton: “I always had the juice, but now I got the peach!” Marlo is coming back with proof that your time will come, now that she has her peach!

3. Shereé Whitfield: “Spring, summer, or September, I’m the one you always remember.” Maybe we’ll finally see that She by Shereé loungewear line!

4. Kenya Moore: “You’re always living in the moment when you are the moment.” Kenya surely will always claim any moment as her moment.

5. Drew Sidora: “I keep you on the edges of your seat.” Drew always has something up her sleeve.