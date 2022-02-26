Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The red carpet for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are showing up and showing out when it comes to serving looks and giving us fashion goals for one of the industry’s biggest nights.

Tonight’s NAACP Image Awards will honor achievements by people of color in culture and entertainment from more than 80 categories. The annual awards ceremony will feature the likes of our faves such as Issa Rae, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, and more who will be recognized for their achievements in the entertainment industry. The awards special will also bring out a few of our other favorites and the biggest names in Black entertainment including Meagan Good, Bianca Lawson, Daniel Kaluuya, and R&B queen Mary J. Blige, who’s also set to take the stage during the live telecast. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to host the live event, which airs tonight at 8 pm ET on BET.

While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com