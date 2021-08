Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Recently reported in Late June, Fetty Wap lost his 4 year old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

Fetty Wap and his ex-girlfriend, Turquoise Miami, welcomed their baby girl, Lauren to the world on February 7th, 2017.

Fetty dedicated his set to Lauren. While performing at Rolling Loud last weekend in Miami …

During this rough time of Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami struggling with the loss of their daughter, let’s keep them in prayer as we remember the life of baby girl, Lauren Maxwell.

See Photos:

Remembering Fetty Wap’s Daughter- Lauren Maxwell [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com