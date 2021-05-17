Rusty Spoons: Ricky Schroder Goes Full Anti-Mask Nutball On Costco Worker

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ricky Schroder found fame early on as a child actor and went on to star in several hit shows as an adult, but he’s also made headlines for unsavory reasons in recent times. Schroder’s latest mishap occurred when he attempted to enter a Costco sans mask and berated an employee who refused him entry but he has since walked some of that back.

In a video that the 51-year-old actor uploaded to his personal Facebook page, Schroder can be heard via his smartphone camera video footage challenging the Costco employee on their mask policy. The state of California and Los Angeles County still has a mask mandate in place despite new guidance from the CDC and the sweep of state and local jurisdictions nationwide lifting the restrictions on masks in public.

Using talking points made by anti-maskers and some on the extreme Right, the Silver Spoons star wouldn’t relent to the policy enacted by the store and tried to embarrass the employee.

Schroder, perhaps realizing his folly, did apologize to the Costco worker but buried it under praising the “Back The Blue” slogan and other conservative extremist thoughts that we won’t waste keystrokes on. As some might recall, Schroder put forward a significant amount of funds towards the bail of Kyle Rittenhouse and has been a champion of MAGA-adjacent theories for years.

His railing against what he calls the liberal machine has embers of Trumpism present in its direction, but as evidenced by the responses to his Facebook posts, some are backing away from supporting his work.

We’ve also got reactions from Twitter regarding Ricky Schroder’s anti-mask video below.

