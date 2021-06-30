June was spent here at BAW headquarters celebrating Black Music Month, and on the last day we figured the best way to cap things off would be to look forward at the future hitmakers.
Every year we see a handful of artists make their way into the game, but only a few have the lasting power to truly make an impact with their music that’s sure to leave a lasting impression for years to come. Who would’ve thought back in 1990 that we’d be introduced to the future Queen of Music, Mariah Carey, or in 2004 that we’d be prepared for the whirlwind journey that’s been the career of Kanye West?
For our final Black Music Month feature, we look at a few musicians packing the melanin who we feel will bring just as much fanfare as those aforementioned all stars.
From the serenading sounds of H.E.R. to the dynamic new soul brother duo Silk Sonic, take a look at our list of 7 Black musicians shaping the future of the music industry as one final celebration of Black Music Month:
7 New Artists Shaping The Future Of Black Music
1. Victoria Monét
As one of the newest R&B divas in the game, Victoria Monét has proved through writing hits for other artists that she’s a beast both in front and behind the scenes. Besides, we can’t get over all the melanin magic happening in the music video for her 2020 fan-favorite single, “Moment.”
2. Giveon
Someone has to bring in a bit of new soul from the fellas perspective, and the unmistakable voice of Giveon is sure to be one of the primary ones captivating the music world. His classic-meets-contemporary approach to R&B will get him far without a doubt.
3. Lil Baby
Everyone has their favorites in hip-hop, but Lil Baby collectively has the success, star-power and most importantly skills to keep him at the top of the game. If all his recent accolades are a testament to his future in rap, well, it might just be his turn for a minute.
4. Doja Cat
Women in hip-hop have been through a series of eras, ranging from the “ruff and tuff” era where Lady Of Rage reigned to the animated antics of Nicki Minaj. With Doja Cat, you get a bit of a combo of all the rap divas with side of supernatural. From her flow to her fashions, this femcee is thinking lightyears ahead of us all.
5. Chloe x Halle
Not that we need to bring up the fact that they’re co-signed by Beyoncé, but, well — THEY’RE CO-SIGNED BY BEYONCÉ! Aside from getting praises from the top, Chloe x Halle come together to bring something new to the Black pop realm that’s refreshing and representing us in the right way.
6. H.E.R.
Some days she’s the second calling of Lauryn Hill, other days she’s top scholar in the school that Aaliyah built and on many occasions she’s simply the female Lenny Kravitz! Regardless of which music icon she reminds you of though, it’s safe to say H.E.R. is shaping a legendary career on her own terms that will very soon lead to EGOT status. We can’t wait to see it!
7. Silk Sonic
Even though they just formed a few months ago, and technically Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak wouldn’t exactly be considered ‘new,’ we can’t deny the freshness of this union. Hopefully the duo that is Silk Sonic extends beyond one album, but they way these two have been getting along lately alludes to great music together for years to come. Fingers crossed!