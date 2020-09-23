Sad Yet Not Surprised: No Justice For Breonna Taylor

View this post on Instagram

I cant imagine what #BreonnaTaylor family is feeling at this moment. I just want to know… How does #Louisville deem her neighbors lives MORE valuable when she was the one murdered? #WantonEndangerment is for the bullets that entered #breonnataylor neighbors homes (correct me if I'm wrong)… where is the accountability for #breonnataylor being MURDERED Feel free to drop all comments, feelings, thoughts below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽