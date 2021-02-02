When it comes to being sexy, Rihanna has the blueprint. Her swag, her music and her style all exude bad gal energy and she injected those same traits into a lingerie brand that represents her and makes other women feel just as confident.

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, filling a void in the undergarment industry that neglected Black, curvy and queer women. Savage X Fenty grew to be a juggernaut in the lingerie market and community favorite. Not only did it serve her fellow queens (and eventually kings), Savage X Fenty employed a plethora of models, giving them a runway to strut their stuff while giving dozens of celebrity women and everyday women the chance to be Savage X Fenty ambassadors.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we rounded up 10 of Savage X Fenty’s sexiest celebrity ambassadors.

1. Jackie Aina View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Makeup guru and Forvr Mood founder Jackie Aina first announced her ambassadorship in July of 2020 with a scintillating shot of her rocking her Savage X Fenty snake-skin patterned bra and panty set and bantu knots. Fast-forward some time and Aina is following-up with this sexy red number from the Valentine’s Day collection. Shop Now

2. Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Pimentel View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Whew! Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi Pimentel may be sharing a slide, but that doesn’t make their Savage X Fenty photos any less sexy. Rihanna began incorporating menswear into her collection in 2020 with a capsule collection that sold out in minutes. Miguel and Nazanin offer a double dose of sultry in this steamy photo. Shop Now

3. Kash Doll View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Kash Doll knows how to bring the bars and the sexy. The Detroit rapstress looks fierce in one of Savage X Fenty’s hottest numbers. Their body stocking is the gift that keeps on giving this Valentine’s Day.

4. Megan Thee Stallion View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Megan Thee Stallion made a huge splash as a Savage X Fenty model with the brand’s summer 2020 campaign. “Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a statement. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.” Megan has continued to flex her sexiest Fenty moments on the gram, rocking various pieces from multiple Savage X Fenty collections. “In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident,” Megan admitted. Shop Now

5. Christian Combs View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) When Rihanna launched her menswear capsule collection in 2020, she tapped 22-year-old Christian Combs to be a collaborator. Though Combs had his own men’s brand Seven Thirty, he proudly rocked his chiseled abs in the Savage X Fenty men’s collection campaign. All of which sold out in record time while leading to the brand trending for their inclusion of plus-size male models. “I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

6. Indya Moore View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) The category is…face…and body…and hair. Indya Moore never met a runway they couldn’t slay! Moore’s appearance not only in the online campaign, but Savage X Fenty Fashion Show became a trending topic with fans adoring the actress for her sexy strut and poses.

7. Kehlani View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Savage X Fenty is all about representation and diversity, so it made sense Rihanna enlisted tatted singer Kehlani as a Savage X Fenty model. Kehlani made her first Savage X Fenty appearance and fans instantly demanded to see her in more Savage X Fenty wear so what happened next? They gave us more Kehlani!

8. Reginae Carter View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Reginae Carter is all grown up and showing her sexy as a Savage X Fenty ambassador. Carter opened up to us about becoming a lingerie model while shedding the title of Lil’ Wayne’s daughter. “It boosted my confidence a lot, but I’ve always had security about myself. I’ve always been comfortable within, but that was definitely different for me and I was a little nervous when it first came up,” she said.

9. Dreezy View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Dreezy’s chocolate skin looks ravishing in this baby blue mesh set from Savage X Fenty. The Chicago lyricist joins her fellow femcees on the ambassador list bringing the sex appeal she exudes in the studio and bedroom into her modeling career.

10. Christina Milian View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Mommy of two Christina Milian is serving body in this chocolate nude set that explains how the singer got pregnant with her second child. Milian revealed, in her Instastories, that she was wearing Savage X Fenty when she conceived baby No. 2.