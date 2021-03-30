Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The saga that is the break up of rappers Saweetie and Migos just took an unfortunate turn. Footage of a physical altercation between the former couple has been released, and it’s all bad for the Migos rapper.

As you probably are aware, the unraveling of the relationship of the former Hip-Hop power couple recently went public in a major way, with plenty of petty shots volleyed back and forth. Even a social media star may have caught a fade in the aftermath.

Today (March 30), footage of the ex-flames having a fight in an elevator went public, and Quavo is seen dragging Saweetie to the ground. TMZ has some rather ugly details of the incident, which reportedly occurred sometime in 2020.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the struggle, which went down at an apartment complex in North Hollywood. It shows both of them standing outside an open elevator, and when the video starts Saweetie is swinging on Quavo. Quavo dodges the hit, dropping an orange Call of Duty case in the process … which Saweetie tries to pick up. Quavo grabs it, and as they struggle for the case, he shoves her to the floor of the elevator … and Quavo ends up with the case in hand. As Saweetie lay on the ground — possibly injured — he stood there without helping her up … even staring down at her a couple different times. Eventually, the elevator opens with a guy standing out there … but he doesn’t get on and the door shuts again. Finally, the door opens on another floor and Quavo starts to get off with the case … and Saweetie picks herself up and limps off.

While Saweetie is seen flailing at Quavo, he may not retaliate with fists but he certainly flings her into the elevator while seemingly wrestling over a bag and case. The altercation leads to Saweetie crumpling to the floor. There is no audio, but his not helping his girlfriend while he’s just standing there is the worst of looks, and is only compounded when she is seen limping out the elevator.

The triggering imagery may make watchers recall a number of infamous incidences in an elevator, like ex-NFL star Ray Rick knocking out his then-girlfriend in an Atlantic City elevator or the relatively mild by comparison time Jay-Z’s sister-in-law Solange wanted the smoke with him on behalf of Beyonce, allegedly.

While more details may be necessary, the court of Twitter is already chiming in with the drawing up of cancellation papers or at least an invite to the Red Table. See for yourself below. Some free advice, though—don’t defend the indefensible.

Be warned, the video can be triggering, along with the ashy tweets already proliferating.

A physical elevator altercation between Quavo & Saweetie from 2020 has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/HD3S38JLoF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 30, 2021

Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear was originally published on hiphopwired.com