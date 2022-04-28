Self-Proclaimed Dating Guru Kevin Samuels Blasted For Calling Women Who Are 35 & Unmarried “Leftovers”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another reason why we wished people like Kevin Samuels would just go away.

Platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram have many benefits, but in the same breath, it also amplifies the voices of those who project heada**ery daily. Case in point, meet Kevin Samuels, a self-proclaimed image consultant and so-called dating expert who you can always count on to say something idiotic, specifically when talking about Black women.

The latest nonsense to come out of his mouth focused on women 35, and unmarried, whom he feels are “leftovers.” In the clip featuring Samuels spewing that hot garbage take, he said:

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” Samuels said. “You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you—that you can not be an adjustable six or higher—something is wrong with you. That’s where men automatically come with it. And here’s the thing—when you were between the ages of 22 and 25 and you didn’t want to settle—you were trying to get the CEO, the pilot, the investment banker, you were trying to get flewed out…”

What?

Of course, his comments have earned him a well-deserved dragging on Twitter from women calling his latest hot take C A P. “Kevin Samuels built a career by catering to a group of folks who share his dislike for Black women. Seriously, pls stop hate sharing his clips. Sharing his content ( even when you’re trashing him) still translates into clicks which =support and helping him monetize his brand,” writer Shanita Hubbard wrote on Twitter.

“Is Kevin Samuels trying to be King of the Black Incels or what? I just listened to that clip that’s going around and whew…the anger and dislike for Black women comes through so clearly,” Word in Black’s managing director Liz Dwyer said on Twitter.

Men like Kevin Samuels are an absolute nuisance and don’t deserve their large platforms, mainly if they use them to attack Black women blatantly.

You can peep more reactions to Samuels’ stupid comments in the gallery below.

